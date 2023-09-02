Fueling Hope 5K in Taft to raise awareness, resources for families impacted by FASD

TAFT, Calif. (KERO) — If one of your goals is to run a 5K, you'll have an opportunity on September 10, 2023, on the Rails to Trails at the Oil Worker Memorial in Taft for the Fueling Hope 5K. The run is to raise awareness about Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders and to raise donations for FASD United.

2023 is FASD United's third year hosting the 5K. FASD United, a national nonprofit agency, supports individuals and families living with Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders.

Patty Kasper, an FASD advocate and host for this year's Fueling Hope 5K, says she lives with FASD, and the run is an important way to let people in Kern County know about and learn to recognize the signs and behaviors people with Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders may experience.

"I want people to know that it's - through no fault of their own, it can be very difficult to do the things that should be easy, and whatever that task is, it's different for everybody. Everybody's brain is impacted differently based on the timing of exposure; was it early in the pregnancy, late in the pregnancy, throughout the pregnancy, how much at any given time," explained Kasper.

According to Kasper, the easiest way to register for the Fueling Hope 5K is to go to the FASD United registration page on their website. Early registration means participants will be able to pick up their run swag on the day of the 5K. Kasper herself will be out at a booth handing out water and snacks to the runners.

Kasper will also have flyers about her new book, "Sip By Sip: Candid Conversations With People Diagnosed as Adults with Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder."

