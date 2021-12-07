GET Bus to offer free rides Wednesday due to unhealthy air quality

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Golden Empire Transit District (GET) will offer free rides Wednesday, Dec. 8th due to a projected Air Quality Index (AQI) of 151. An AQI above 150 is considered unhealthy and potentially hazardous to the general population.

GET Bus fixed-routes and On-Demand Paratransit routes will be free all day. The GET On-Demand Microtransit is not a free service.

Residents can download the free San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District app to monitor air quality. The app is available for free on the App Store (Valley Air District) and Google Play (Valley Air).