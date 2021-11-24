GET is asking for public input to help improve their systems

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Golden Empire Transit District is asking the public for their input to help improve their transit services.

“This Operational Analysis is both a critical step in our COVID-19 recovery phase as well as an opportunity for a fresh look at GET services in the context of delivery innovations. These innovations are made possible by new and emerging technologies and next-generation mobility solutions” said GET’s Chief Executive Officer, Karen King.

King continues to explain that she knows customer preferences are changing and they are trying to listen to all their requests for new services in public transportation in California.

An online survey has been posted by GET for the public to fill out with their input.