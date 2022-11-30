Giving Tuesday is a time for building up and giving back to the community

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Giving Tuesday, a global movement first created in 2012, is a day to encourage people to do good in their communities, and Kern County is doing its part.

Ora Frink, Executive Director of ShePower Academy, says the community donations she receives go directly to improving the future.

"Their donations and their gifts will help to provide academy sessions for the girls, help provide foods, help them to have experiences they probably would never have.

ShePower Academy is a local organization supporting girls, and Frink says that when the community steps up on days like Giving Tuesday, it helps the organization to provide the tools necessary for girls and young women to become future leaders.

"Teaching them how to take ownership of their actions, be brave, bold, and truthful at the decisions that they make, and to be unapologetic about the decisions and answers that they have," said Frink, describing the impact the ShePower Academy strives to have on girls and young women.

Frink adds that with community organizations like hers, just like people in need, sometimes they just need that extra help to get over the hump.

"Giving Tuesday is an extra hand that a lot of organizations need," said Frink.

