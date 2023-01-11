Glinn and Giordano Physical Therapy to hold 5k and 10k Rio Bravo Run

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Glinn and Giordano Physical Therapy will hold its annual Rio Bravo Rumble on Sat, Jan 14.

The 5k and 10k run is still accepting participants, with funds going towards Bike Bakersfield to advocate for active transportation. The race takes place out on the Rio Bravo Ranch near the Kern River Canyon.

Race organizer and physical therapist Brian Monroe says that the location makes this race one of a kind.

“The course uses a little of the orange grove orchards down below and then all these green foothills up in here," explained Monroe. "A lot of races are very flat. This is not flat, this is an extremely hilly course. The other thing that is unique about this race is we start at 9 o'clock. A lot of races start at the crack of dawn six or seven. We intentionally start this one at 9 to allow families to come out.”

The race kicks off at 9 a.m. and is located off Highway 178. There is still time to sign up.

For more information on registering, visit Glinn and Giordano Physical Therapy's website.