'Grease' is coming to The Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Those "Summer Nights" may be over, but that's not stopping the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater from bringing the original high school musical back!

Put on your T-Bird and Pink Ladies jackets and join them on Tuesday, September 28 to see the hit musical Grease!

The Fox Theater wants to know, what's your favorite Grease song? Let them know on their Facebook page to enter to win 4 tickets.

Tickets are available on their website, by phone (661) 324-1369 or at their office Monday through Friday from 11 AM to 1PM. Buy one get one is available for students and military on the night of the show with ID.

Season Passes are also on sale and gives you access to all 18 films plus a free small popcorn at each screening - all for $55.

One winner is randomly chosen and will be notified in the comments by their official Facebook page.

This show is capped at 999 attendees. Proof of vaccination or a negative test are not required to attend.