BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Follow your nose as the Greek Food Festival returns to Bakersfield. The whole family is invited to enjoy a variety of authentic Greek food in Downtown Bakersfield.

The festival runs from October 14th through 16th at the Saint George Greek Orthodox Church on Truxtun Avenue. Admission will be $5. Children under 12 may enter for free.

For more information, visit their website at BakersfieldGreekFoodFestival.org.