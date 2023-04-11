Watch Now
Greenfield Union School District to hold Community Health and Safety Fair

While at the event, families will be able to apply for benefits programs, such as Covered California, CalFresh, and Medi-Cal, at the Greenfield Family Resource Center.
A line of people were waiting outside the Greenfield Family Resource Center Friday morning, the site of another free testing site organized by the Latino COVID-19 Task Force. Local health workers provided the nasal test. It's the third free testing event at the center since last month.
Posted at 2:40 PM, Apr 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-11 17:40:51-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Greenfield Union School District will hold a Community Health and Safety Fair at the Greenfield Community School on Thurs, April 20.

The fair will feature popcorn, snow cones, and other food, as well as all-ages entertainment and door prizes. While at the event, families will be able to apply for benefits programs, such as Covered California, CalFresh, and Medi-Cal, at the Greenfield Family Resource Center.

The event is free to the public and will take place from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
