Greenfield Union School District to hold Community Health and Safety Fair

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Greenfield Union School District will hold a Community Health and Safety Fair at the Greenfield Community School on Thurs, April 20.

The fair will feature popcorn, snow cones, and other food, as well as all-ages entertainment and door prizes. While at the event, families will be able to apply for benefits programs, such as Covered California, CalFresh, and Medi-Cal, at the Greenfield Family Resource Center.

The event is free to the public and will take place from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

