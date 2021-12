BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Guild House Restaurant is hosting an evening with Charles Dickens and a presentation of "A Christmas Tree" on Saturday, Dec. 18th.

The event starts at 6 p.m. and is $100 per person. Proceeds benefit the Henrietta Weill Memorial Child Guidance Clinic.

For information and reservations, call Bobby at 661-399-0344.