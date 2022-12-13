Hispanic Chamber of Commerce reception will bring together a holiday dream-team for kids

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Supporting kids in need during the holidays is more than just a donation or the gift of a toy. With Christmas just around the corner, two local organizations, League of Dreams and Boys and Girls Club of Lamont, are partnering with the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to give back to kids in the Kern County community.

Kevin Gosselin, Executive Director for League of Dreams, says providing for kids like his son can make dreams come true.

"As a parent with an athlete, one of the biggest things for me was it was a dream come true for me," said Gosselin. "I remember when we received my son's diagnosis. Really, it was the death of a dream in that moment of thinking, well, my son will never be able to play sports or he'll never be able to do certain things, and so an organization like League of Dreams creates an opportunity for my son to meet his dream of playing sports, but also as a dad to be able to watch my son play sports."

The League of Dreams began 15 years ago, giving kids with disabilities the opportunity to play sports. On Tuesday, the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will host a holiday reception to contribute donations toward the variety of programs the League offers, and to cover the cost of uniforms and equipment.

"What League of Dreams provides is that chance to do something that they thought was never possible. It's an opportunity for the to see something where they go, 'I want to be a part of that,' and we make sure that we find the way for them no matter what their disability is," said Gosselin.

Attendees of Tuesday's reception will also have the opportunity to donate unwrapped toys to give to the kids of the Boys and Girls Club of Lamont.

Two years after the sate of the pandemic, Natalie Martinez, Director of Outreach and Volunteerism for Boys and Girls Clubs, says contributions from the community give the students the resources they need to be be successful in life.

"From recovering from covid, we were in such an awkward stage in society, and now coming back we're, like, here, gifts galore," said Martinez. "So we're outreaching to all students that come to the Boys and Girls Club to be able to reach and give them the gifts, like these plushies, squishies, squishmellos, whatever they're called, to be able to give back to those students."

Martinez says the Boys and Girls Clubs give students the chance to explore their interests, ranging from STEM, to arts and music, to sports. They also serve nearly 5,000 meals a day to kids in need.

"For what it means to them, just to see their faces when they do get the gift and they just get so excited, and they're so appreciative and they always tell us thank you as soon as they do get a gift," said Martinez. "Especially being able to do the arts and crafts that we provide for them, that's amazing for them as well."

If you would like to support the Boys and Girls Clubs of Kern County or the League of Dreams, please visit their websites for more information on how to donate, or learn about other ways you can get involved helping the kids of Kern County.