BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Hoffman Hospice is holding its annual Light Up A Life remembrance ceremony in Southwest Bakersfield on Tuesday night, November 29th.

The goal of the event is to let the public honor their loved ones. There will be a special candlelight reading of names and the ceremony will end with the traditional lighting of the Christmas tree.

The event will take place at the Marketplace on Ming Avenue at 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit the Hoffman Hospice website.