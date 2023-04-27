Watch Now
Honor Flight to hold Kern County Cornhole Classic

The Cornhole Classic will feature music, food, vendors, and the classic bean bag sport. Proceeds from the eventwill go toward flying veterans out to Washington D.C.
Posted at 1:57 PM, Apr 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-27 16:57:27-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Honor Flight Kern County will hold the first annual Kern County Cornhole Classic on Sat, April 29.

The Cornhole Classic will feature music, food, vendors, and the classic bean bag game. Proceeds from the event will go toward flying veterans out to Washington D.C.

Player registration is $80 for the Social Level and $100 for the Advanced Level. There is no fee to watch the tournament.

The event will take place at Crusader Brewery. Check-in is at 10 a.m., with the games beginning at 11 a.m. To register for the event, call "JJ The Mob" at (661) 330-7704 or visit the event's Scorholio page.

