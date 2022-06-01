Houchin Blood Bank hosting grill giveaway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Houchin Community Blood Bank is hosting a grill giveaway as part of a promotion for Father’s Day.

The winner will get a brand-new Ledge Grill sponsored by the Bulk Yard valued at more than $1,000.

The giveaway starts Wednesday and runs through Saturday, June 18th. Houchin is seeking more blood donations for summer since it's a time known for low donations.

Online appointments are recommended but walk-ins are also welcome.

Donor center hours are: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The centers are closed Sundays.

The centers are located at 11515 Bolthouse Drive and 5901 Truxtun Avenue in Bakersfield.

You can also donate at their mobile drives by checking a schedule online.

Blood donors must be in good health, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be at least 17 years old or 16 years old with a parent or guardian's consent. A photo ID with date of birth is also required.

For more information about blood donation, please visit Houchin Community Blood Bank online or call them at 661-323-4222.