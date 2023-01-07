Houchin encourages new donors to give during National Blood Donor Month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — January is typically a period of critical blood shortages due to the holidays, along with a drop in donors due to cold and flu season. It's also National Blood Donor Month, a time to honor those who donate regularly and to encourage new donors to help save lives.

Because January is National Blood Donor Month, Houchin Community Blood Bank will be giving away two brand new Generation 3 AirPods every week this month as an incentive to encourage donors to give during a period of critical blood shortage.

Donor Eric Warnock knows just how important it is to donate blood regularly.

"It's just important for me to donate because, I mean, to save a life… holy cow," said Warnock.

Warnock says he started donating blood in 1993 when his sister was diagnosed with leukemia. He says after donating blood for her, he has continued to donate regularly ever since.

Rachel Nettleton, marketing manager with HCBB, encourages new donors not to wait until a severe accident happens. She says our community must be proactive rather than reactive when it comes to the blood supply.

"Patients in the hospitals are relying on our community to donate blood, and we're taking more of a realistic approach, that if there isn't blood on the shelves, it's potential that someone will not survive without that transfusion," said Nettleton.

Right now, Nettleton says the shelves are mostly empty and the blood bank is in desperate need of new donations. She says all blood types are urgently needed, but especially O-positive and O-negative whole blood and platelets.

Nettleton explains the process of donating blood products.

"It's a very simple process. It takes between 30 and 45 minutes, and the lines aren't that long right now. We want the lines to be long. Between registration, screening, your donation, and eating snacks afterwards, it takes less than 45 minutes," said Nettleton. "To save up to 3 lives in less than 45 minutes? That's unheard of."

Warnock says he's proud to contribute his donations to the Houchin Blood Bank, and he plans to continue donating.

"Platelets take, like, 2 hours. Whole blood? 20 minutes. When I donate platelets, I feel so superior to whole blood donors. Both are needed, but that feeling of superiority only lasts for about 20 minutes and then it goes away… but you know what I'm saying," joked Warnock.

If you are interested in donating blood during the month of January and entering the AirPod giveaway, visit Houchin Community Blood Bank's website to learn more about blood donation in Kern County or to make an appointment to donate.