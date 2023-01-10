Houchin Passport Program for donors to give away 2 vacation trips in 2023

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — In 2022, Houchin Community Blood Bank launched an all-new donor incentive called the Passport Program. People who donated platelets or plasma 6 or more times in 2022 were automatically entered into the Passport Program. The 2022 grand prize, won by donor Manuel Deniz, was a trip to Hawaii courtesy of HCBB and LEG Travel.

In 2023, HCBB has decided to double donors' chances to win big with two vacations. Donors will still need to donate platelets or plasma at least six times to be entered into the Passport Program, and every donation after 6 earns the donor another entry into the drawing for a vacation.

The first vacation of 2023, which will be a 4-night Valentine's Day cruise to Ensenada, Mexico and Catalina Island on Royal Caribbean's Navigator of the Seas. The winner of that trip will be announced on Memorial Day.

The winner of the second trip, which will be announced after the end of 2023, will receive a $1,000 gift card with LEG Travel for a vacation of their choice.

Every donor who qualifies to be entered into the Passport Program will receive a custom donor passport with their name, donor ID, and blood type.

Kathleen Lowry, Owner/Agent at LEG Travel, says they agreed to participate in the Passport Program because of the importance of local blood donations.

"Because of the high demand and low self life of platelets, we decided to join Houchin's efforts to increase the donors in our community. We are happy to have played a small part in promoting the importance of donating platelets and plasma in our local communities," Lowry said in a statement.

Anyone interested in donating platelets or plasma is encouraged to make an appointment by calling 661-323-4222. Platelets donors can donate every seven days and plasma donors can donate every four weeks. More information about donor eligibility, donor center hours and locations, and the Passport Program is available at the Houchin Community Blood Bank website.