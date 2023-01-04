Watch Now
23ABC Community Connection

Actions

In the vault at Beale Memorial Library: Keeping the history of Kern County safe

A new fire suppression system will help keep the one-of-a-kind historical documents and photographs stored at the Beale Library in downtown Bakersfield safer from fire.
A vault full of Kern County history is stored in the Beale Memorial Library in downtown Bakersfield, but concern has been raised over how well the one-of-a-kind documents and photographs were being protected from fire. 23ABC's Henry Flores visited the library to get the details on a new fire extinguisher system being installed in the vault to help keep Kern's history safe.
Library fire suppression system
Posted at 5:24 PM, Jan 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-03 20:53:57-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Many people might not know this, but at Beale Memorial Library in downtown Bakersfield, there is a room where important historical documents pertaining to Kern County, like old school yearbooks, newspapers, and photographs.

Library employees, including marketing and promotions associate for Kern County Libraries Fahra Daredia, call it "the vault."

"The vault is really such an interesting space to be in. It's where we house one-of-a-kind documents, to anywhere from photographs to maps, to local history items," said Daredia. "Pretty much anything you couldn't find in Kern County."

There had been some concerns raised about how well protected from fire those irreplaceable documents are, and now, thanks to a new non-flammable gas fire suppression system at the library, those pieces of Kern County history will be better protected.

According to Daredia, the system needed to be replaced after an issue was discovered in the tanks for the previous fire suppression system.

"They had a leak in them, and that's not going to help us if there is a fire in the building, so these new tanks they have put in, it's a whole new system, so there's no leaks in the tank or anything lie that, and it will make sure to contain the fire," said Daredia.

The new fire extinguisher system is estimated to cost around $115,000 dollars, which will be provided by the county.

Steven Kouklas, a fire alarm technician for Siemens, explains how the new system will work.

"It can either go off from the smoke detectors, and it takes two smoke detectors to trigger the system, or a manual pull station," said Kouklas.

Once the detectors are triggered, the fire extinguisher system then releases a non-flammable gas to smother the fire.

Daredia says that it was crucial to have the new system in order to protect Kern County's historical documents.

"These are some of our local histories that we don't want to lose here in Kern County, and so it's super important for us to preserve these items," said Daredia.

The new fire suppression system is expected to be fully installed and operational by the end of January. Once the system is in place, the room will be reopened to the public on weekday afternoons from 1:00 to 5:00.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kern Living

Hosted by Ryan Nelson