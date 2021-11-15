Jake Shimabukuro to bring 'Christmas in Hawaii' to Bakersfield Fox Theater

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Ukulele master Jake Shimabukuro is bringing "Christmas in Hawaii" to the Bakersfield Fox Theater on Nov. 30th.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $35. Tickets can be purchased online, by phone at 661-324-1369, or at the Fox Theater box office. The box office is open 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Shimabukuro will be joined by Jackson Waldhoff, Thunderstorm Artis, and Taku Hirano in bringing the spirit of the holidays from Hawaii to Bakersfield.

In addition to Christmas favorites, Shimabukuro will also play songs off his latest album "Jake & Friends." The album features luminaries Willie Nelson, Bette Midler, Vince Gill, Kenny Loggins, Ziggy Marley, and fellow Hawaiian Jack Johnson.

This show is capped at 999 guests and proof of COVID vaccination or a negative test are not required to attend.

