Jelly Roll brings the Backroad Baptism Tour to Bakersfield in September

The single "Son of a Sinner" has spent 25 straight weeks at number 1 on Billboard's Emerging Artist Chart.
23ABC
Posted at 3:13 PM, Feb 20, 2023
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — With the single "Son of a Sinner" standing at number 1 on Billboard's Emerging Artist Chart for a record-breaking 25 weeks straight, genre-expanding American recording artist Jelly Roll has announced the Backroad Baptism Tour for 2023, including a stop at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield.

Headliner Jelly Roll will be joined by hip-hop group Three6Mafia, rapper Struggle Jennings, and comedian Josh Adam Myers. Tickets for the September 15th show go on sale this Friday, February 24 starting at 10:00 am at the AXS ticket website.

