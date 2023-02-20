Jelly Roll brings the Backroad Baptism Tour to Bakersfield in September

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — With the single "Son of a Sinner" standing at number 1 on Billboard's Emerging Artist Chart for a record-breaking 25 weeks straight, genre-expanding American recording artist Jelly Roll has announced the Backroad Baptism Tour for 2023, including a stop at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield.

Headliner Jelly Roll will be joined by hip-hop group Three6Mafia, rapper Struggle Jennings, and comedian Josh Adam Myers. Tickets for the September 15th show go on sale this Friday, February 24 starting at 10:00 am at the AXS ticket website.