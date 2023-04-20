Watch Now
Job Fest event to be held in Lake Isabella

Well, it might be time to polish up those resumes because today is the Lake Isabella Job Fest.
Posted at 8:37 AM, Apr 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-20 11:37:55-04

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Department of Human Services will be holding a job fair in Lake Isabella on Thurs, April 20.

The Lake Isabella Job Fest will feature at least 15 local employers and a variety of jobs, as well as assistance with applications and resumes. The organizers of the event request that attendees dress professionally, bring a resume, and bring a pen and notebook.

The event is free to all and will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mountain View Southern Baptist Church. Children are not able to attend.

For more information on the event, call Cindy Brown at (661) 416-1207 or email BrownCin@KernDHS.com.

