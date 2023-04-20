Job Fest event to be held in Lake Isabella

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Department of Human Services will be holding a job fair in Lake Isabella on Thurs, April 20.

The Lake Isabella Job Fest will feature at least 15 local employers and a variety of jobs, as well as assistance with applications and resumes. The organizers of the event request that attendees dress professionally, bring a resume, and bring a pen and notebook.

The event is free to all and will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mountain View Southern Baptist Church. Children are not able to attend.

For more information on the event, call Cindy Brown at (661) 416-1207 or email BrownCin@KernDHS.com.

