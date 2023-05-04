Job Fest to be held in Taft

TAFT, Calif. (KERO) — Job Fest Kern will be hosting multiple employers ready to hire in Taft on Thurs, May 4.

The event aims to connect residents in need of a job with local employers. According to the organizers of the event, there will be a variety of jobs, as well as resume and application assistance available.

Employers attending the event include construction company KS Industries, Maxim Healthcare Services, temp company Randstad USA, Kern Medical, California MENTOR, the Community Action Partnership of Kern (CAPK), Central Valley Eggs, Pathways Health and Community Support, C&J Well Services, Grimmway Farms, the Superior Court of Kern County, Kern County Human Services, Volt Workforce Solutions, Taft Union High School, JTS Modular Construction, Pinnacle Recruitment Services, Continental Labor & Staffing Solutions, the United States Navy, Key Staffing, Mid-Cal Labor Solutions, and Taft College.

Job Fest requests that attendees dress professionally, bring an ink pen and notebook, and bring copies of a resume. The event is free to all people, however, children are not allowed entry.

The event will take place at Taft College from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. For more information, visit Job Fest Kern's website.

