Join Multi-Cultural Bar Alliance in celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Posted at 12:56 PM, Sep 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-29 16:03:41-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Multi-Cultural Bar Alliance of Kern County is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month by hosting a special Judicial Reception. The reception will be at The Gardens at Mill Creek on Sep. 29 at 5:30 p.m.

The event will have live music by Mariachi San Marcos and catering by La Mina Cantina.

The celebration will shine a light on the first Latinx jurists in Kern County. That would include Judge Wendy L. Avila, Judge Elizabet Rodriguez, Judge Marcos Camacho, Judge Robert Tafoya, Judge Louie Vega, and Judge Jose Benavides.

Special guests include Judge Bernard Barmann, Judge Jason Webster, and Judge Lisa M. Pacimone.

