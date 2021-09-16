Watch
23ABC Community Connection

Actions

Join the Luau for Stockdale's High School reunion

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Reunion Planning Committee
Stockdale High School Reunion
Stockdale High School Reunion
Posted at 3:47 PM, Sep 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-16 18:48:28-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Stockdale High School Class of 2010, your torches are lit, and the theme is set! The reunion will be at Coconut Joes Banquet Hall on Saturday, Sep. 25, 2021.

Early Bird Tickets are $50/person (plus sales tax) which are limited to the first 150 tickets and General Admission tickets are $55/person (plus sales tax).

There will be delicious BBQ catered by Coconut Joes as well as a no host bar.

The Reunion Planning Committee would like to remind everyone, “please make sure to wear your Hawaiian attire! Please note: gentlemen are not permitted to wear tank tops as per the venues rules. If you would like to get involved, or if you have any questions, please shoot us an email stockdaleclassof2010@gmail.com”

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
How You Can Donate

Find Out How You Can Donate Books to Local Kids