‘KEEP CALM’ will be held at California Living Museum in April

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The ‘KEEP CALM Jamboree’, presented by Valley Strong Credit Union, is being held at the California Living Museum (CALM) on Earth Day, April 22.

The event is a fundraiser for two outdoor education programs, Camp KEEP and CALM. The fundraiser is collaborative for Kern County Superintendent of Schools.

The Jamboree will have food from local eateries, beer and wine, and live music.

The music will be from Yächtley Crëw, a Los Angeles-area band performing 70s and early 80s soft rock classics known as “Yacht Rock.”

The gates will open at 6 p.m. but the music will begin at 7:30 p.m.

“We are so excited about bringing Yächtley Crëw to Kern County. I have seen the band on several occasions and can honestly say they are one of my favorites,” said Amanda Frank, co- chair of the event’s organizing committee. “The goal of the event is simply to have a whole lot of fun while raising funds for two very worthy causes.”

Tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, Feb. 15.