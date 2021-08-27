Watch
Kern Athletic Fencing Foundation seeking donations for new Paralympic fencing team

Kiichiro Sato/AP
France's Maxime Valket , left, and Greece's Panagiotis Triantafyllou compete for a bronze medal in men's sabre individual category B at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Chiba, Japan. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Posted at 9:14 AM, Aug 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-27 12:14:21-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A local fencing foundation is raising money to train a new crop of athletes for a shot at the 2028 Paralympic games in Los Angeles.

The Kern Athletic Fencing Foundation is adding wheelchair fencing to its roster.

A fundraising event is happening at Luigi's warehouse event venue on Saturday complete with a demonstration involving a pair of 4-time Paralympians, Gerard Moreno, and Mario Rodriguez. The foundation is raising money to fund this new venture.

The demonstration starts at 4 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. You can purchase tickets by phone at (661) 332-0250.

