Kern Athletic Fencing Foundation seeking donations for new Paralympic fencing team

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A local fencing foundation is raising money to train a new crop of athletes for a shot at the 2028 Paralympic games in Los Angeles.

The Kern Athletic Fencing Foundation is adding wheelchair fencing to its roster.

A fundraising event is happening at Luigi's warehouse event venue on Saturday complete with a demonstration involving a pair of 4-time Paralympians, Gerard Moreno, and Mario Rodriguez. The foundation is raising money to fund this new venture.

The demonstration starts at 4 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. You can purchase tickets by phone at (661) 332-0250.