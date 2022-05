KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Several Kern County hospitals will be taking a moment to recognize the National Day of Prayer.

Adventist Health Bakersfield, Delano, Tehachapi Valley will be participating in Thursday's event at 11:30 a.m.

They will pause at the same time in recognition for this day.

Nurses, doctors, and support staff along with city officials will be joined in prayer at Adventist Health Bakersfield on Chester Avenue.