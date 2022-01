BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Animal Services is holding a ‘low-cost vaccine clinic’ on Tuesday, Jan. 11.

The event will be from 5 p.m. till 6:30 p.m. at 3951 Fruitvale Avenue.

They’ll have $10 vaccines, $20 for spaying/neutering, and $15 for microchipping.

They’re also offering free canine distemper vaccines while supplies last.