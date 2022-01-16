Kern County Animal Services seeks volunteers

This pandemic hasn't been challenging for just humans: Even our furry friends are feeling the brunt of it, with staffing shortages at shelters. One of those shelters is Kern County Animal Services.

“It’s no secret that not just ours, but just about every animal shelter in over Kern County and the nation, are overcrowded with adorable, adoptable shelter pets,” said Nick Cullen, the Kern County Animal Services Director said. “Along with that increase in population in shelters, we need help caring for those animals.”

If one of your New Year Resolutions was to help your community and you love animals too, here's a fun and impactful way to do that: volunteering.

You can help with feeding animals, cleaning, caring for pets, clerical projects, lost and found, support and off-site adoption, and assist with special events, according to Kern County Animal Services.

“Animals need more than just food, water and shelter, you know,” Cullen said. “They need social interaction and behavioral enrichment. The more folks we have volunteering for animal services, the more of that we can provide.”

If you decide you want to volunteer, you can find the application at the Kern county Animal Services website here .

The county shelter is located at 3951 Fruitvale Avenue. You can reach them at 661-868-7100.