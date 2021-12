BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Animal Shelter wants the community's help in providing a fun Christmas for animals left at the shelter.

They're asking for toys or treats that can be used to stuff stockings for the animals.

The donations can be for dogs or cats but they ask not to donate rawhide.

You can drop off donations at the shelter which is located at 3851 Fruitvale Avenue.