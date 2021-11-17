Kern County Animal Shelter thanks community for holiday donations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Animal Shelter is thanking the community for their holiday donations.

They asked for food donations so they can provide shelter animals with a thanksgiving meal.

The shelter posted on Facebook saying they got so much from the community that they were able to share with the city shelter as well.

They are still taking donations of canned chicken, instant mashed potatoes, or canned green beans.

Any donations can be dropped off at the shelter located on Fruitvale Avenue.