Kern County District Attorney’s Office to host free catalytic converter etching event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County District Attorney’s Office will host a free catalytic converter etching event on Saturday, Dec. 11th.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Three-Way Chevrolet Service Department and advanced registration is required. You can make an appointment online or by calling the DA's Office at 661-868-2435.

Bakersfield College Automotive technicians will etch the vehicle's catalytic converter with the last eight characters of the vehicle's VIN and paint the converters with a bright color to deter theft, said the DA's Office.

“Since 2020 the theft of catalytic converters has sky-rocketed by 200% in Kern County and 300% in Bakersfield. The District Attorney’s Office is committed to providing the tools for vehicle owners and law enforcement to deter catalytic converter theft and help return recovered stolen converters to their rightful owners.” District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer

The DA's Office is partnering with Three-Way Chevrolet and the Bakersfield College Automotive Program for the event.

Three-Way Chevrolet's Service Department is located at 4501 Wible Road.