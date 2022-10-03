Kern County Farm Bureau to hold 11th annual 'Bounty of Kern County' Dinner

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Farm Bureau will hold its 11th annual "Bounty of Kern County" Farm to Fork Dinner at the Kern County Fairgrounds on Saturday, October 8th.

The "Bounty of Kern County" Farm to Fork Dinner is the Kern County Farm Bureau's largest yearly fundraiser, featuring live musical performances, a silent auction, an after-party, and a locally grown farm-to-fork dinner menu. Proceeds from the event will go towards the Kern County Farm Bureau Foundation and its projects.

“The 'Bounty of Kern County' Dinner is a way for the community to get together to show appreciation and support for local agriculture while sampling some of the finest ingredients that some of our area farmers have to offer among friends and in a fun environment,” said Farm Bureau 1st Vice-President and Bounty Committee Co-Chair Jenny Holtermann.

The dinner was first created in order to celebrate all those working in the agriculture industry for their contributions towards each year's bountiful harvest, as well as raise funds to educate the public about local agriculture and issues related to it.

“We are grateful to the community for supporting local agriculture, especially in light of all of the challenges we face,” said Romeo Agbalog, Kern County Farm Bureau Executive Director. “The Bounty dinner is an excellent opportunity to come together to say, ‘thanks’ and renew our shared commitment to seeing a thriving industry that contributes so much to our community and beyond."

To learn more about the event, visit KernCFB.com or call 661-379-9635.