Kern County holding workshops to explain the need for a proposed tax increase

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — County leaders are holding a series of workshops to explain details of the proposed one-percent sales tax for unincorporated areas of Kern County slated for the November ballot.

In June county supervisors approved the measure to head to voters during November's election. Proponents of the measure say many unincorporated areas of Kern lack access to much-needed public safety resources with more staffing needed for law enforcement and medical first responders.

The proposed tax increase is meant to provide funding for understaffed agencies.

The next workshop is Wednesday night from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the River-Lakes Community Center on Riverlakes Drive in Bakersfield.

Another one is set for Thursday from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hummel Hall on 20th Street, in Rosamond.