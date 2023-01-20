Kern County Human Trafficking Task Force to hold Anti-Trafficking Volleyball Tournament

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — It's National Human Trafficking Awareness Month and the community of Kern County is coming together through a sports tournament.

The Anti-Trafficking Volleyball Tournament is a charity sports tournament put on by the Kern County Human Trafficking Task Force. It is just one of multiple Kern County events happening throughout Human Trafficking Awareness Month, with all proceeds going to the Kern County Family Justice Center Foundation.

The Kern County Family Justice Center Foundation provides services to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse, and human trafficking. The funding they will receive from the tournament all starts with the teams' donation of $180.

"[The] Game is promptly starting at 8:30 [a.m.]," said District Attorney Secretary Brittney Skinner. "We have about nine teams signed up right now, so we'll do pool play at first, which is just one game to 25. Then after that, we go to double elimination bracket play and the winner gets some cool medals."

"The purpose of the event is to raise awareness about human trafficking, so it's just a way to get the message out," explained Deputy District Attorney Tyson McCoy. "You know, a lot of people think that human trafficking is an international problem, [that] it doesn't happen here, it's something that happens across the border. The reality is that we have a lot of victims that were born in Bakersfield, raised in Bakersfield, and they were trafficked here.”

This is just one of the events happening throughout the month. Others include the Light Up the Night event and the Race Against Trafficking.

Those who would like to sign up for the volleyball tournament have until the end of the day on Fri, Jan 20.

The tournament will take place at the Elite Fitness Gym in Northwest Bakersfield at 8 a.m. on Sat, Jan 21. To sign up, text (661) 808-9099.