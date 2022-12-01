Kern County Human Trafficking Task Force to host holiday donation drive for victims of human trafficking

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Human Trafficking Task Force will hold a donation drive benefiting the Kern County Family Justice Center Foundation beginning Thursday, December 1st and ending January 31st, 2021. The drive is in partnership with Ascend Real Estate and Property Management.

The task force is asking for community members to donate clothing, undergarments, coats and jackets, blankets, towels, duffle bags, and socks. The force is also asking for full-sized toiletries, haircare products, hygiene and sanitary items, cosmetics, and cleaning supplies. All donations will be given to local victims of human trafficking who are in shelters, waiting for relocation.

Donations will be accepted at the Ascend Real Estate and Property Management office on Meany Avenue. The donations will be given to the Kern County Family Justice Center on Wednesday, February 1st, 2023. All donations are tax-deductible.

For more information on the Kern County Family Justice Center or for a full list of acceptable donation items, visit Ascend Real Estate and Property Management's website.