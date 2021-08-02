Kern County Library will offer a free meal service at some branches

(KERO) — The Kern County Library (KCL) will offer a free meal service at select branches for its inaugural Snacks in the Stacks program.

The library, Kern County Superintendent of Schools, and No Kid Hungry, will begin serving dinner the week of Aug. 2nd, at the Wasco Branch Library, Arvin Branch Library, and Delano Branch Library.

The Beale Memorial Library start serving dinner Sept. 7th. Anyone, regardless of income, between the ages of 2-18 can get a healthy meal from 3-5 p.m. as well as a space to complete homework. Children and their families will be able to learn how to use library resources for research, educational materials, and tips for study methods to increase retention.

Last spring, the KCL was one of 10 national No Kid Hungry grant recipients.