KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County announced that officials will be hosting a series of in-person community workshops for unincorporated residents on a proposed one-cent sales tax ballot measure.

The first two workshops are set for next week: 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1st, in Oildale at North of the River Veterans Building; and 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4th, in Olde Stockdale at Stockdale County Club.

Officials will be on-hand to discuss with the community the Public Safety, Vital Services, and Local Control Measure, which will be considered on the Nov. 8th ballot by unincorporated residents.

If enacted, the measure would establish a one cent sales tax to address services in unincorporated areas of Kern County.

The officials who will visiting unincorporated communities in Kern County are: Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop; Chief Operations Officer Jim Zervis; Sheriff Donny Youngblood; District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer; and Fire Chief Aaron Duncan.

To find out about upcoming meetings, visit the county's Public Safety, Vital Services, and Local Control Measure website.

North of the River Veterans Building is located at 400 W. Norris Road.

Stockdale County Club is located at 7001 Stockdale Highway.