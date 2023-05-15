Kern County organizations to hold 5th annual East Bakersfield Festival

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The fifth annual East Bakersfield Festival will be held by Kern Family Healthcare, Tri-Counties Bank, Blue Zones Project Bakersfield, and Adventist Health on Sat, May 20.

The event will feature dancing, games, food booths, raffles, and multiple vendors and artisans. The event will also feature performances from Folkorico Dancers, Grupo Feliz, and Las Caliope.

According to a press release from City of Bakersfield Ward 2 Councilmember Andrae Gonzales, the goal of the festival is to improve the safety and health of East Bakersfield residents and families by providing community resources at the event.

"Out of the 38, 291 people living in 93305, 85.77 percent are Hispanic and 45 percent are in poverty," Gonzales claimed in the press release. "Within the census tract directly adjacent to Jefferson Park, 14.77 percent of adults have been diagnosed with diabetes and 29.5 percent reported fair or poor health in the past 30 days, according to the CDC Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System; 2009-2014 Census American Community Survey."

The East Bakersfield Festival will take place at Jefferson Park on Bernard Street from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

