BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — All this week the Kern County Public Health Department will be hosting their back-to-school vaccination clinic.

The event runs Monday through Friday at the Kern County Fairgrounds starting at 8 a.m.

Vaccines are a requirement for kids entering kindergarten and seventh grade.

Families are encouraged to make an appointment by calling (661) 321-3000.

Walk-ins will be accepted on a limited basis.