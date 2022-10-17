Kern County Sheriff's Office to hold Trunk or Treat event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) will host the National Night Out Trunk or Treat at their headquarters on Thursday, October 20th. The Halloween-themed event will take place from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m.

The trunk or treat is part of the National Night Out campaign, a national campaign that promotes police and community partnerships and aims to make citizens more comfortable with and knowledgeable of local police departments. The National Night Out Trunk or Treat is a family-centric event and will feature free games, a tour of air support, police demonstrations, candy, and a petting zoo.

For more information or to volunteer for the National Night Out Trunk or Treat, contact KCSO's Crime Prevention Unit at CrimePrevention@KernSheriif.org or call 661-391-7559.