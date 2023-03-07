Watch Now
Kern County Sheriff's Office to hold headquarters tour

The KCSO tour may include the opportunity to see K-9 officers and training simulators, as well as the KCSO Bomb Squad, Search and Rescue team, and SWAT. The event is by reservation only.
Kern County Sheriffs Office (KCSO) Patrol Car (FILE)
Posted at 8:21 AM, Mar 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-07 11:34:43-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office (KSCO) will hold a tour of its headquarters for the public on Sat, March 11.

The KCSO tour may include the opportunity to see K-9 officers and training simulators, as well as the KCSO Bomb Squad, Search and Rescue team, Air Support team, and SWAT.

The event is open to members of the public and will take place at the KCSO Headquarters on Norris Road from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. To reserve a spot, call the KCSO Crime Prevention Unit at (661) 391-7559. The event is by reservation only.

