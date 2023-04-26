Watch Now
Kern Economic Development Foundation to host Kern County Career and STEM Expo

Posted at 11:04 AM, Apr 26, 2023
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern Economic Development Foundation will host the Kern County Career and STEM Expo on Fri, April 28.

The expo will feature over 150 exhibitors and showcases and expects over 4,300 students to be in attendance. The goal of the event is to connect residents with a variety of career opportunities.

Sponsors of the event include Chevron, Bakersfield College, the Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), AERA Energy, the Kern Community College District, SoCal Gas, Verizon, the California Resouces Corporation, Tri Counties Bank, Ordiz Melby Architects, Kern Energy, Taft College, Kaiser Permanente, and more.

The event will take place at the Career Technical Education Center on Old River Road from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

