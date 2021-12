BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern High School District to distribute meal kits to kids ages 2 through 18 on Monday, Dec. 20th.

The kits will be distributed from 10 a.m. to noon, or until the kits run out, in front of the Regional Occupational Center.

The kits will include 10 days' worth of breakfasts, lunches, snacks, and dinners to ensure kids have access to meals during the holiday break.

The center is located at 501 S. Mt. Vernon Ave.