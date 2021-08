BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern High School District (KHSD) will provide the option for all students to receive free school meals beginning this school year under the National School Lunch and/or School Breakfast Programs.

Students will be able to receive a free nutritious breakfast and lunch daily at their school.

For additional information, contact KHSD Director of Nutrition Services Jennifer Davis at 661-827-3190 or jennifer_davis@kernhigh.org.