Kern Literacy Council partners with Dolly Parton's Imagination Library

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On Monday, September 25, The Kern Literacy Council will hold the official launch event announcing their partnership with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library nonprofit organization. This partnership is hoped to advance literacy and cultivate a passion for reading among Kern County residents, especially our children.

The event, which will be held at the Beale Memorial Library in Central Bakersfield, will be attended by Senator Shannon Grove, as well as representatives from the Kern Literacy Council, the Kern County Library, and other community sponsors. Adults and parents will have the opportunity to meet those involved in bringing the Imagination Library to Kern County and hear their vision and goals for the program. In addition, the Kern County Library will host a special storytime for children up to 5 years old which will include fun sensory and art activities, including cardboard train decorating, play dough, cowboy hat crafts, and more.

"We are incredibly honored to partner with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library," said Ian Anderson, Executive Director of the Kern Literacy Council. "This collaboration will enable us to make an even greater difference in the lives of children throughout our communities, ensuring they have access to the transformative power of books and literacy from an early age."

The Imagination Library program has provided high-quality books to children since its founding in 1995, and through this partnership the Kern County Library will become the official local program affiliate. Parents will be able to register their children ages 0 to 5 to receive books at any Kern County Library branch or through the KCL website.

The event begins at 10:30 am on Monday, September 25 at the Beale Memorial Library in Bakersfield. For more information, please contact the Kern Literacy Council at 324-3213, or visit their website.

