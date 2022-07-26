Kern Public Health launches Know Your Numbers program in Lost Hills

LOST HILLS, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Public Health Department launched its Know Your Numbers program on Wednesday in Lost Hills.

The program, aiming to improve the health of residents, offers screenings every Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. through Sept. 7th.

The free screenings include those for body mass index, blood pressure, blood glucose, and cholesterol levels before and after six weeks of nutrition coaching and fitness classes with their public health nutritionist.

The screenings will take place at the Wonderful Family Resource Center, 14848 Lamberson Ave. in Lost Hills.

“We are grateful to The Wonderful Company for partnering with Public Health as they bring the traveling Know Your Numbers program to the Lost Hills community,” said David Couch, Kern County Board of Supervisor for the 4th District, in a statement.

“I encourage the residents of Lost Hills to join this free program to learn tips and tools to live a healthier lifestyle.”

Other health initiatives in the county include:

Certified Healthy which allows residents to choose local restaurants that offer healthier more nutritious meal options. “Certified Healthy” restaurants have met our 10 nutrition criteria. To find Certified Healthy restaurants near you, download Kern Public Health's free Safe Diner App.

Waste Hunger Not Food rescues wholesome food from schools, restaurants, and markets that would have otherwise been tossed and distributes it to those in need.