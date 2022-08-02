Kern Public Health to host monkeypox vaccination event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Public Health will host a free monkeypox vaccination event on Sunday, Aug. 7th.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Kern County Public Health Services Building.

Vaccines will be free for those 18 and older.

To determine if you're eligible or to schedule an appointment, visit Kern Public Health's website.

Monkeypox is a rare disease that is caused by an infection from the monkeypox virus, according to the CDC.

According to Kern Public Health, symptoms of monkeypox can include:

A rash that may look like pimples or blisters

Fever

Swollen lymph nodes

General body aches, or fatigue.

The Kern County Public Health Services Building is located at 1800 Mt. Vernon Ave.