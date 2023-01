BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern River Transitional Care will be holding its first beauty pageant for elderly women on Tues, Feb 14.

The Ms Young At Heart Beauty Pageant will feature contestants from the nursing home. Bakersfield firefighters will escort the contestants and there will be live music at the event.

The pageant will take place at the Kern River Transitional Care nursing home on Knudsen Drive at 2 p.m.