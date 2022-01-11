Watch
Kevin Hart coming to Bakersfield Fox Theater

Andy Kropa/Andy Kropa/Invision/AP
Actor Kevin Hart attends a special screening of the Netflix limited series "True Story" at The Whitby Hotel on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in New York.
Kevin Hart
Posted at 12:21 PM, Jan 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-11 15:21:37-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Comedian/actor Kevin Hart is coming to the Bakersfield Fox Theater on Jan. 16th.

Tickets for the 7 p.m. show are on sale now online, at the Fox Theater box office, or by calling 661-324-1369.

Verification of being fully vaccinated against COVID or a pre-entry negative test result is required to attend. Attendees must also follow face covering guidelines. Those 18 and older must also bring a photo ID.

The show will also be a cell phone free event. Your phone will be placed in locked pouch which you keep throughout the event. Anyone using a cell phone during the show will be ejected.

