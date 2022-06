BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Latin Kings of Comedy tour featuring Paul Rodriguez is coming to the Bakersfield Fox Theater in July.

The event is set for 8 p.m. July 15th. Tickets are on sale now online, at the Fox Theater box office, or by calling 661-324-1369. The box office and phone line are open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The tour also features Dennis Gaxiola, Joey Medina, Johnny Sanchez, and Gilbert Esquivel.