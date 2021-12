LOST HILLS, Calif. (KERO) — The Lavender Garden is counting down to Christmas and hosting its musical holiday event Saturday.

Admission is free and will feature musical performances, an ugly Christmas sweater contest, games and prizes, and more from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The entire family is invited to celebrate the holiday season and enjoy all things lavender, from gift ideas to regional sources at the Lavender Garden in Lost Hills on Hwy. 46 between Bakersfield and the Central Coast.